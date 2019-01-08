Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Extends point streak to six games
O'Reilly notched two assists in Monday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.
That's now six straight games with a point for O'Reilly, who has three goals and eight points over that span. The 27-year-old has never been a point-a-game player before, but he's thriving in his first season with St. Louis, racking up 16 goals and 40 points through 40 games.
