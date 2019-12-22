Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Fills empty net

O'Reilly deposited a shorthanded, empty-net goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

O'Reilly's insurance marker came while Alexander Steen served a hooking minor. O'Reilly has pieced together a five-game point streak, with a goal and five helpers in that span. The tally was the 28-year-old's first since Nov. 29, a span of nine games without a lamp-lighter. He's at 33 points and 64 shots on goal in 37 contests this year.