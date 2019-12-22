Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Fills empty net
O'Reilly deposited a shorthanded, empty-net goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
O'Reilly's insurance marker came while Alexander Steen served a hooking minor. O'Reilly has pieced together a five-game point streak, with a goal and five helpers in that span. The tally was the 28-year-old's first since Nov. 29, a span of nine games without a lamp-lighter. He's at 33 points and 64 shots on goal in 37 contests this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.