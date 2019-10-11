Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Four-point night in Ottawa

O'Reilly recorded a goal and three assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Senators.

Three of O'Reilly's points came in the third period, including an empty-net goal to seal it. The 2019 Conn Smythe Trophy winner has carried that postseason success over into the next regular season, racking up a goal and six assists through four games.

