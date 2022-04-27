O'Reilly scored twice on seven shots, dished an assist, logged two hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche.

O'Reilly's assist came on a Brandon Saad power-play tally in the second period, and he added a pair of goals in the third. This got the Blues within one, but they couldn't get even. O'Reilly has rebounded well in April with four goals and eight helpers in 15 appearances. He's at 19 tallies, 55 points (14 on the power play), 166 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 77 outings overall.