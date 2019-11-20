Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Garners assist Tuesday

O'Reilly collected an even-strength assist during Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.

O'Reilly snagged the secondary assist on David Perron's shorthanded goal, one of three shorthanded markers scored by the Blues on Tuesday. O'Reilly now has 20 points in 22 games, solid production by any standard, but he's only found the goal column five times and currently holds a minus-1 rating on the year.