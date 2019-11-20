Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Garners assist Tuesday
O'Reilly collected an even-strength assist during Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.
O'Reilly snagged the secondary assist on David Perron's shorthanded goal, one of three shorthanded markers scored by the Blues on Tuesday. O'Reilly now has 20 points in 22 games, solid production by any standard, but he's only found the goal column five times and currently holds a minus-1 rating on the year.
More News
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Compiles two points on power play•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Collects power-play assist•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Strikes for OT winner•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Erupts for four-point night•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Four-point night in Ottawa•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Two helpers in OT loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.