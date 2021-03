O'Reilly registered an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

O'Reilly set up Jordan Kyrou's first-period tally to help tie the game at 1-1. The 30-year-old O'Reilly has a strong seven goals and 13 assists through 22 contests. He's added a plus-10 rating, 55 shots on net and three power-play points this season.