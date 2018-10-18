Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Garners power-play helper
O'Reilly managed a secondary power play-assist Wednesday, but the Blues lost to the Canadiens on the road, 3-2.
O'Reilly has a cushy job as a top-line center for the Blues. He's been logging over 21 minutes of ice time per game, as his team reaps the benefits of his prowess on the power play and in the faceoff circle. Entering Wednesday's game, O'Reilly had won 76 of 113 draws for a 67.3 winning percentage in the dot. He went 11 for 19 in this latest contest, which was as an off-night by his lofty standards.
