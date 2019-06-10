Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Goal extends point streak
O'Reilly potted a goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Bruins in Game 6.
O'Reilly has taken his game to another level with four goals and three helpers during a five-game point streak. Throughout the playoffs, the center has produced seven tallies and 21 points in 25 contests.
