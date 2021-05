O'Reilly collected two assists and two shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Colorado in Game 4 on Sunday. He also went 13-for-23 (56.5 percent) in the faceoff circle.

O'Reilly sprung Vladimir Tarasenko for a breakaway goal that broke a scoreless tie early in the second period, then he drew the secondary assist on Tarasenko's second of the game, this one on the power play, midway through the final frame. O'Reilly produced three assists in the series, albeit with a brutal minus-7 rating in four games.