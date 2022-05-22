O'Reilly scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and added two hits in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.

O'Reilly won a faceoff back to Colton Parayko for the opening tally in the first period, then scored one of his own in the second. This gave O'Reilly a seven-game point streak, and he's gotten on the scoresheet in eight of nine playoff contests. The center has seven goals, five helpers, 32 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in the postseason, and he's set the tone from the top of the lineup.