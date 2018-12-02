O'Reilly dished an assist and fired four shots on goal in Saturday's loss to the Coyotes.

O'Reilly's been a beast on the scoresheet this year and is on pace to shatter career highs. The 27-year-old now leads the team with 12 goals and 28 points, and he's second only to Vladimir Tarasenko in shots on goal (68). He flashes his two-way game as well by winning 60.1 percent of faceoffs. O'Reilly has been a bright spot in the Blues' disappointing season, and fantasy owners should be confident picking him up where he's still available.