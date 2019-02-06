Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Keeps tacking on points

O'Reilly extended his point streak to eight games with a goal in Tuesday's win over the Panthers.

It was a scramble in front of the net, but O'Reilly managed to get a stick on the puck and send it through James Reimer's five hole. He now has four goals and seven assists during his eight-game point streak while firing 30 shots on net in that span. O'Reilly has proven to be one of the top offseason acquisitions across the league by leading the Blues with 20 goals and 53 points, and he's on pace to shatter multiple career highs.