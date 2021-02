O'Reilly scored a goal on five shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Coyotes.

The Blues made a spirited comeback attempt, and O'Reilly had the second of three Blues goals within the last 3:15 of the game. That extended his point streak to seven contests, during which he's amassed three scores and five helpers. O'Reilly is up to nine points, a plus-4 rating and 29 shots through 11 appearances this season, and there's little risk of him exiting the Blues' top six.