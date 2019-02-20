Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Lights lamp in overtime

O'Reilly scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win versus the Maple Leafs.

O'Reilly's line with Vladimir Tarasenko and Brayden Schenn has been hot during the Blues' win streak, but they were quiet all game. O'Reilly changed that in overtime. He started by cutting off a pass intended for a wide-open John Tavares in the slot, then taking the puck the length of the ice and sending a wrister past Frederick Andersen to secure the Blues' 11th straight victory. O'Reilly now has five goals and 12 points during the streak.