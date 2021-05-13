O'Reilly managed an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

O'Reilly continued his late-season surge with the helper -- he's now recorded seven goals and seven assists in his last 11 games. The star center is up to 53 points (24 tallies, 29 assists), 126 shots on net and a plus-25 rating through 55 contests.