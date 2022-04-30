O'Reilly scored two goals and added an assist in Friday's 7-4 loss to Vegas.

O'Reilly picked up a goal and an assist in the second period before scoring again on the power play in the third. The 31-year-old center finishes the regular season with back-to-back three-point games. O'Reilly's strong finish gives him 21 goals and 37 assists in 78 games this year.