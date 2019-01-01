Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Lone goal not enough for Notes
O'Reilly accounted for the Blues' only goal in Monday's 2-1 home loss to the Rangers.
O'Reilly put some mustard on a slap shot from the slot to open the scoring in the game, but venerable backstop Henrik Lundqvist was perfect the rest of the way and the Blueshirts sparked a comeback win. Still, O'Reilly is the perfect example of why you shouldn't intentionally fade a player in fantasy hockey simply because he's on a struggling team. St. Louis is currently the weakest link in the Central Division, but the top-six center has 15 goals and 20 assists through 37 games.
More News
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Stuns Avs with finisher•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Keeps raking in points•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Continues to flash two-way game•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Registers two more goals•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Point streak reaches 10 games•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Registers 20 points in 14 games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...