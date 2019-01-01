Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Lone goal not enough for Notes

O'Reilly accounted for the Blues' only goal in Monday's 2-1 home loss to the Rangers.

O'Reilly put some mustard on a slap shot from the slot to open the scoring in the game, but venerable backstop Henrik Lundqvist was perfect the rest of the way and the Blueshirts sparked a comeback win. Still, O'Reilly is the perfect example of why you shouldn't intentionally fade a player in fantasy hockey simply because he's on a struggling team. St. Louis is currently the weakest link in the Central Division, but the top-six center has 15 goals and 20 assists through 37 games.