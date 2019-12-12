Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Minus-3 against former team

O'Reilly recorded a minus-3 rating over 21:34 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.

This was the first time O'Reilly finished worse than minus-2 since joining the Blues in July of 2018, and unfortunately, it came against the team he spent three seasons with before forcing his way out. It was a down game for the Blues overall, but O'Reilly still ranks second on the team with 27 points through 32 games.