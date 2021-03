O'Reilly scored a goal in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.

O'Reilly got the Blues within striking distance with his third-period tally, but they couldn't bury an equalizer. The 30-year-old center is up to 11 tallies, 32 points, 74 shots on goal, a plus-12 rating and 16 PIM through 34 outings. The Blues have only scored twice in their last three games combined, but O'Reilly will likely be part of the solution once their offense gets back on track.