O'Reilly scored a power-play goal on four shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Wild in Game 3.
O'Reilly spoiled Marc-Andre Fleury's shutout bid at 2:17 of the third period. While he's posted three points in as many playoff contests, O'Reilly also has a minus-3 rating from his top-line role as the Wild have bounced back for a 2-1 series lead. The Blues' star center has added 11 shots on net, though his lack of physicality means he needs to score to be worth an investment in DFS.
