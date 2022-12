O'Reilly scored a goal and recorded a plus-2 rating during Tuesday's 7-4 victory over the host Islanders.

O'Reilly needed a good game. The 31-year-old center was coming off consecutive contests where he posted minus-3 ratings. During his previous seven outings, O'Reilly was a minus-10. O'Reilly turned things around Tuesday, scoring off his rebound while falling to the ice. O'Reilly registered three shots during 19:36 of ice time, including 1:47 on the power play.