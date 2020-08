O'Reilly scored a power-play goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks in Game 2.

O'Reilly's goal at 18:56 of the second period got the Blues on the board. The center has racked up a goal and three assists through five postseason games. He also went 15-for-25 (60 percent) on faceoffs Friday -- O'Reilly hasn't won less than 60 percent of his draws in any game during these playoffs.