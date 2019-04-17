Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Notches assist with man advantage

O'Reilly dished out a power-play assist in Tuesday's Game 4 loss to the Jets.

O'Reilly logged 21:51 of ice time, which stands as his lowest mark of the series but still the most out of all Blues' forwards. It was troubling, however, that he failed to even fire a shot on net after recording 11 shots over the first three games. This will need to turn around if Blues want to regain the series lead Thursday in Game 5.

