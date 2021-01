O'Reilly produced an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

O'Reilly had the lone helper on David Perron's second-period tally. The assist helped O'Reilly extend his point streak to four games -- he has a goal and four helpers in that span. The two-way center is up to six points, a plus-1 rating and 18 shots on goal through eight contests.