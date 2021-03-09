O'Reilly had two assists and two PIM in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to San Jose. He also won 16 of 27 faceoffs (59.3 percent).

O'Reilly set up Niko Mikkola's first NHL goal early in the first period, then added a second assist on Brayden Schenn's power-play tally late in the middle frame. O'Reilly has collected at least one point in seven of his last nine games, amassing three goals and nine assists in that time. With 26 points in 26 contests, the 29-year-old is producing at a point-per game clip in 2020-21, something the 12-year veteran has never done over a full season.