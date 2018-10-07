O'Reilly tallied three assists -- including two on the power play -- with four penalty minutes and four shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 loss to Chicago.

O'Reilly is off to a strong start with his new squad, dishing out four helpers in his first two games with St. Louis. It's become clear in the first two games that he will be a vital member of the top power-play unit, totaling over 10 minutes of power-play ice time so far this season.