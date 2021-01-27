O'Reilly recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

O'Reilly set up David Perron's first tally of the game, which tied the game at 1-1 early in the first period. The 29-year-old O'Reilly is on a three-game point streak, during which he has a goal and three assists. The veteran center is up to five points, 17 shots on goal and a somewhat shocking six PIM through seven contests this season. While his scoring numbers should remain about the same, don't expect O'Reilly to make a habit of going to the sin bin too much more.