Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: On pace for career highs
O'Reilly scored a power-play goal and fired five shots on net in Monday's loss to the Kings.
After the Kings scored goals within the final two minutes of both the first and second periods, the Blues clearly needed a spark and O'Reilly was that guy. He reeled in Vladimir Tarasenko's pass and found a small pocket over Jonathan Quick's shoulder to tie the game 3-3. O'Reilly now has 18 goals and 49 points through 48 games, putting him on pace for career highs in both categories.
