Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: One of each in win
O'Reilly scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 3-1 win over the Stars.
O'Reilly set up Colton Parayko's goal in the first period. Roope Hintz would tie the game for the Stars in the third, but O'Reilly answered with his sixth goal of the season just 18 seconds later. The center has four points in his last three outings and 24 points through 27 contests overall this season.
