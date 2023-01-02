O'Reilly will be re-evaluated in six weeks after suffering a broken foot Saturday against Minnesota. He was placed on injured reserve Monday.

O'Reilly managed to finish Saturday's game after blocking a shot from Wild defender Calen Addison. Unfortunately, he will be sidelined for multiple weeks now. O'Reilly has struggled offensively this year with 10 goals and 16 points through 37 games. He has been the subject of trade rumors. His absence may shift Brayden Schenn to center. It could also open a spot for Ivan Barbashev or recent call-up Jake Neighbours to play in the top-six forward group.