O'Reilly scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Coyotes.

O'Reilly didn't play in January due to a broken foot. The 32-year-old had a fairly quiet outing in his return until he sealed the win at 1:02 of overtime. The center saw 17:25 of ice time Saturday, so it's fair to say the Blues took it easy on him after his long absence. He's at 11 goals, six assists, a minus-27 rating and 76 shots on net through 38 contests this season. He's in the last year of his contract, and the Blues have already signaled themselves as sellers at the trade deadline, so it's no guarantee O'Reilly finishes the season with St. Louis.