O'Reilly scored a hat trick on five shots, dished an assist and went plus-4 in Friday's 9-1 win over the Wild.

The second of O'Reilly's three goals was shorthanded, while his assist came on the power play. The star center is up to 38 points (16 goals, 22 helpers), 92 shots on net and a plus-16 rating after Friday's four-point explosion. He has eight power-play points and one shorthanded point in 40 contests.