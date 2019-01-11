Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Pair of assists help bag win

O'Reilly pitched in with two assists Thursday night in a 4-1 win over the visiting Canadiens.

Both assists came on special teams. O'Reilly has now tallied 10 points over his last eight contests, including seven assists. The 27-year-old is enjoying his best season as a pro and is currently averaging a point per game (42 in 42). O'Reilly is also a team best plus-12.