Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Pair of assists in win over Avs
O'Reilly finished Monday's 5-2 win over Colorado with two assists.
He may only have six goals in 2019-20, but O'Reilly is as fantasy relevant as he's ever been, with his two assists in Monday's win moving O'Reilly up to 31 points in 34 games this season. As mentioned earlier, goals have been hard to come by for O'Reilly, with just one in his previous 17 contests, but the 28-year-old is averaging over 20 minutes per game, more than three minutes of power-play time a night and has points in nine of his last 11 games, so O'Reilly is still plenty valuable even when not scoring goals.
