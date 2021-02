O'Reilly provided an assist and won 16 of 24 faceoffs in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

O'Reilly set up Oskar Sundqvist for a goal late in the third period, giving the Blues a chance at a comeback. They weren't able to pull it off. O'Reilly has five goals and five helpers through 11 games in February. Overall, the star center has 17 points, 51 shots on net and a plus-7 rating in 20 appearances.