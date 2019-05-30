Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Picks up assist
O'Reilly notched an assist on Carl Gunnarsson's game-winning, overtime goal against the Bruins on Wednesday.
While O'Reilly may be bogged down in a seven-game goal drought, he has tallied five helpers over that stretch. One concern for fantasy owners should be the center's shot rate, which currently sits a .5 per game over his last four contests. The Ontario native's inability to generate opportunities for himself certainly isn't from a lack of minutes, as he is averaging 21:19 of ice time in the postseason, including 3:05 with the man advantage.
