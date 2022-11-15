O'Reilly posted an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

O'Reilly set up Brandon Saad's go-ahead goal with 1:01 left in the second period, and the Blues didn't look back. After an ugly start to the year, O'Reilly has two goals and two helpers in his last four games, signaling his offense may be back. The center has just five points with 32 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating in 14 contests overall, but he's talented enough to turn things around after a slow start.