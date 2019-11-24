Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Picks up power-play helper

O'Reilly notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.

O'Reilly served up the secondary assist on Alex Pietrangelo's goal in the third period. It's been a bit of a cold run for O'Reilly, who has two assists over his last six games. The season numbers remain excellent -- 21 points, 44 shots and 10 power-play points through 24 games plays in just about all fantasy formats.