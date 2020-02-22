Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Picks up two more helpers
O'Reilly posted a pair of assists with one shot and a plus-2 rating in a 5-1 victory over the Stars on Friday.
He's been lacking a bit in the scoring department this season, but O'Reilly is making up for it in the assists category. With two more helpers Friday, O'Reilly has 43 assists this season, moving him within seven of a new career high. O'Reilly is on pace for his second straight 70-point campaign as well. He has 11 goals and 54 points with a plus-9 rating in 62 games this season.
