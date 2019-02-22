Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Picks up two points in road loss

O'Reilly scored his 24th goal of the season and added an assist as well in a 5-2 loss to the Stars on Thursday.

While not the result he or his teammates were hoping for, O'Reilly now has 10 points in his last seven games and 63 total in 61 games this season. The Blues' top center, since Jan. 1, has recorded points in 18 of 23 games, registering 28 points over that stretch. The loss snaps St. Louis' 11-game winning streak.