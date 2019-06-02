Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Plucks apple

O'Reilly managed an assist in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Bruins in Game 3.

O'Reilly now has two assists in three contests in the Stanley Cup Finals, but also carries a minus-2 rating. The center had an unusually poor evening, winning only 8 of his 23 faceoffs, far below his 56.9 percent win rate on draws in the regular season. O'Reilly will need to be a more effective table-setter if the Blues are to overturn a 2-1 series deficit.