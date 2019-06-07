Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Pockets pair of points
O'Reilly scored a goal and added a helper in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Bruins in Game 5.
O'Reilly has come to play in the Stanley Cup Finals, with three goals and three helpers over the last five games. The center opened the scoring 55 seconds into the second period Thursday, and then set up a critical insurance goal by David Perron halfway through the third period. With six goals and 20 points in 24 playoff contests, O'Reilly could have an outside chance at the Conn Smythe Trophy.
