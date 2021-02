O'Reilly provided an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

O'Reilly extended his point streak to five games -- during that span, the center has a goal and five helpers. He's up to seven points, 21 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through nine contests. The 29-year-old also went 17-for-24 (71 percent) at the faceoff dot Sunday, and he's only won under 50 percent of his faceoffs once this season.