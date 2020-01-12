Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Point streak ends at four

O'Reilly didn't record a point or a shot on net in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

O'Reilly entered the game on a four-game point streak where he compiled six assists. For the third straight game, O'Reilly didn't record a shot on net despite consistent minutes in the top six. That has been a major problem for O'Reilly this year, as he's scored on 10.8 percent of shots this year, which is just a tick down from last year's 12.0 mark. However, O'Reilly is averaging just 1.61 shots per contest compared to 2.85 last year, so he has just eight goals through 46 games. He's managing fine with 32 assists so far, but if he can pick up his shot volume again, it'll boost him into the next tier of fantasy stardom.