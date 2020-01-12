Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Point streak ends at four
O'Reilly didn't record a point or a shot on net in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.
O'Reilly entered the game on a four-game point streak where he compiled six assists. For the third straight game, O'Reilly didn't record a shot on net despite consistent minutes in the top six. That has been a major problem for O'Reilly this year, as he's scored on 10.8 percent of shots this year, which is just a tick down from last year's 12.0 mark. However, O'Reilly is averaging just 1.61 shots per contest compared to 2.85 last year, so he has just eight goals through 46 games. He's managing fine with 32 assists so far, but if he can pick up his shot volume again, it'll boost him into the next tier of fantasy stardom.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.