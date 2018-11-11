O'Reilly recorded an assist in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

in his first season with the Blues, O'Reilly has been an offensive juggernaut. He has eight goals and 17 points during his active 10-game point streak and 21 points on the season. The 6-foot-1 center is on pace to breeze past his career-high 64 points.

More News
Our Latest Stories