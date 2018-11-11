Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Point streak reaches 10 games
O'Reilly recorded an assist in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.
in his first season with the Blues, O'Reilly has been an offensive juggernaut. He has eight goals and 17 points during his active 10-game point streak and 21 points on the season. The 6-foot-1 center is on pace to breeze past his career-high 64 points.
More News
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Registers 20 points in 14 games•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Extends point streak to eight games•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Reaches six-game point streak•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Extends point streak to four•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Three-game point streak•
-
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Scores first goal with Blues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...