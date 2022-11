O'Reilly found the back of the net in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win against Washington.

O'Reilly extended his point streak to four games. He's up to five goals and eight points in 16 contests this season. His 2022-23 scoring pace is still well below what it's been in recent years. However, the worst might be behind him after he was held to one goal and no assists in his first 10 games of the campaign.