O'Reilly supplied an assist, fired four shots on goal, went plus-2, logged two hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 2.

With the helper on Jordan Kyrou's tally, O'Reilly has a six-game point streak. He had a goal in each of the first five contests, and he's added three helpers during the surge. Through eight playoff outings, the star center has 10 points, 29 shots and a plus-3 rating in a first-line role.