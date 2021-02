O'Reilly delivered a goal and an assist with two shots in a 5-4 loss to San Jose on Saturday.

O'Reilly buried a one-timer from a sharp angle to pull the Blues to within 4-3 at 15:30 of the second period, then he assisted on Jordan Kyrou's game-tying goal just over three minutes later. O'Reilly was also a workhorse in the faceoff circle, winning 14 of his 26 attempts (53.8 percent). The 31-year-old has seven goals and 11 assists in 19 games.