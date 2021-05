O'Reilly notched a shorthanded assist and went 12-for-18 on faceoffs in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.

O'Reilly set up Tyler Bozak for the Blues' lone goal in the second period. The 30-year-old O'Reilly has just the one assist to go with seven shots on net and a minus-6 rating through three playoff contests. He'll look to lead the Blues on an improbable series comeback, beginning with Sunday's Game 4.