Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Pots decisive goal
O'Reilly scored the game's only goal had registered four shots in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Coyotes.
O'Reilly broke a scoreless tie with eight minutes left in regulation, streaking through the slot to receive a Brayden Schenn feed and deftly tucking the puck past Antti Raanta. O'Reilly's game-winner snapped his personal seven-game drought dating back to Feb. 4. After putting up 28 goals and a career-high 77 points in 2018-19, O'Reilly has dropped to 11 goals and 52 points through 61 games this season.
